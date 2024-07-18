Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.04. 3,683,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,287,835. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.15 and a 200 day moving average of $153.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

