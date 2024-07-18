Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Plans $1.24 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 63 consecutive years. Johnson & Johnson has a payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $10.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $376.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

