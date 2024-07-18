JMP Securities Lowers Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $21.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 135.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RLAY. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

RLAY stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,375 shares of company stock worth $354,836. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.