Jito (JTO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.40 Million

Jito (JTO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Jito has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Jito has a total market cap of $275.33 million and $40.40 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can now be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00003761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jito

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,625,408.9 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.42509875 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $47,749,243.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

