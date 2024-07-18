JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Update

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 7,770,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 925,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE JBGS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.39. 391,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -50.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,385,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.