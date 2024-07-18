Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in June

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

NYSE JOF opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

Institutional Trading of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOF. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,068,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after purchasing an additional 186,259 shares in the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

