Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,790,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 19,120,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on JBI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Janus International Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. 2,862,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.91. Janus International Group has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

