Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.61

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.61 and last traded at $81.58, with a volume of 482239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

