iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.44

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.44 and last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 92618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $665.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.