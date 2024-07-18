iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,507,677 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 743,188 shares.The stock last traded at $112.91 and had previously closed at $112.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWP. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

