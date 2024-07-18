iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.00

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.66.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1078 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

