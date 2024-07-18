iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.61 and last traded at $43.61. 3,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $155.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

