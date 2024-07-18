iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Down 6.6% in June

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $41.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 566.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,013,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after buying an additional 861,441 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

