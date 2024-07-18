iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.10

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 2139913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

