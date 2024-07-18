iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.36

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.36 and last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 6594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 119,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $580,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

