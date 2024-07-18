iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.97

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 607223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEFA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 881,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after acquiring an additional 332,897 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,494,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 299,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

