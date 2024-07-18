iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.42

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.42 and last traded at $80.45, with a volume of 134194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.19.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.25.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
