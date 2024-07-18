iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.42

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.42 and last traded at $80.45, with a volume of 134194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.19.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.25.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

