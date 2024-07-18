iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.72 and last traded at $36.72. Approximately 961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $42.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23.

About iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF

The iShares Asia\u002FPacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of consistent highest dividend-yielding companies in the Asia-Pacific region. DVYA was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

