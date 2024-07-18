Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.83). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.96) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.07.

IONS opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

