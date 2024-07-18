Iofina (LON:IOF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Iofina (LON:IOF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.45) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.30% from the stock’s current price.

Iofina Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON IOF opened at GBX 22.25 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.25. The company has a market cap of £42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.67 and a beta of 0.65. Iofina has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.01 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34.50 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.80.

About Iofina

See Also

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

