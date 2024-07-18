Iofina (LON:IOF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Iofina (LON:IOF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.45) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.30% from the stock’s current price.
Iofina Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON IOF opened at GBX 22.25 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.25. The company has a market cap of £42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.67 and a beta of 0.65. Iofina has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.01 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34.50 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.80.
About Iofina
