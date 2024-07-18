Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading Up 6.7%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.70 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31). Approximately 1,776,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 580,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Invinity Energy Systems from GBX 75 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
