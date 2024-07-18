Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.87 and last traded at $53.78. Approximately 6,837 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.4008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.