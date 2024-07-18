Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.87 and last traded at $53.78. Approximately 6,837 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.4008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
