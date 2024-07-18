Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $459.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $451.00 to $459.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $423.37.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $426.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $420.07 and a 200-day moving average of $392.79. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,094.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $2,084,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

