International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Update

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,375. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.04. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,919,000 after buying an additional 344,377 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,980,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,286,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,003,000 after purchasing an additional 162,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,455,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after purchasing an additional 52,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

