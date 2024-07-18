Interchange Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $576.19. 981,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,765. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

