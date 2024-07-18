Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,341,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,800,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after buying an additional 259,015 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of VB stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.17. 488,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,681. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $235.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
