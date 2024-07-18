Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $167,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.59. 40,512,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,077,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

