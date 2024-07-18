Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 3.6 %
IBKR stock traded down $4.39 on Thursday, hitting $118.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,446. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19.
Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.
Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.
