Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 3.6 %

IBKR stock traded down $4.39 on Thursday, hitting $118.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,446. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.