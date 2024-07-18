Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Security National Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.18 -$25.46 million ($12.66) -0.07 Security National Financial $318.50 million 0.59 $14.49 million $0.88 8.82

Analyst Recommendations

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Integrated Ventures and Security National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -498.40% -3,899.18% -526.91% Security National Financial 6.47% 6.74% 1.46%

Volatility & Risk

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Integrated Ventures on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

