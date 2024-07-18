Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells 6,961 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.35 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

