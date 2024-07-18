Insider Selling: WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Insider Sells 238,000 Shares of Stock

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) insider Bill Newton sold 238,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total value of £92,820 ($120,373.49).

WizzFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of FIN opened at GBX 35 ($0.45) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £20.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.78. WizzFinancial has a 12-month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 43.73 ($0.57).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About WizzFinancial

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

Featured Articles

