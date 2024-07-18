Insider Selling: Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) CEO Sells $34,020.00 in Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Snavely sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,540.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Snavely also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phunware alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Snavely bought 3,814 shares of Phunware stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $22,426.32.

On Monday, June 10th, Michael Snavely bought 1,186 shares of Phunware stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $6,523.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Michael Snavely bought 3,000 shares of Phunware stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.

Phunware Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PHUN opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Phunware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phunware ( NASDAQ:PHUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHUN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Phunware in a report on Monday, May 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Phunware from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHUN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phunware stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.12% of Phunware at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.