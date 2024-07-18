Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells 1,820 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $43,206.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, David Linetsky sold 66 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,302.18.

On Tuesday, June 18th, David Linetsky sold 41 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $787.20.

On Thursday, April 18th, David Linetsky sold 269 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $6,146.65.

Phreesia Stock Up 0.7 %

PHR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. 560,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Phreesia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after buying an additional 194,035 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Phreesia by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,052,000 after buying an additional 1,785,463 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,484,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after buying an additional 193,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $29,941,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.