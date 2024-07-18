Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $4,371,582.00 in Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $4,371,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,064,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,299,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $68.23.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,939,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Kellanova by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,221,000 after purchasing an additional 689,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Kellanova by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

