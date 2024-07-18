Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells $192,240.00 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anila Lingamneni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

HAE opened at $90.46 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $38,706,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,930,000 after purchasing an additional 286,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Haemonetics by 38.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 156,665 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 152,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

