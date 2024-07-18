Insider Selling: Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) CTO Sells $79,580.10 in Stock

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 13,330 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $79,580.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CADL stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -0.95. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

