Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Buys $389,961.72 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $389,961.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,889,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,099,480.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,612 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $157,680.48.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,117 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $17,041.85.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,874 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $169,496.88.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,514 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $400,073.12.

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,162 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $104,769.52.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,037 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $187,969.34.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $58,915.88.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MAV opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

