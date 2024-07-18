Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $17.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 58.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 124.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

