INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Insider Activity at INmune Bio

In other INmune Bio news, Director Scott Juda acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,553.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INmune Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Stock Performance

INMB stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 53,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $168.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.93. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 86.16% and a negative net margin of 26,333.59%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

