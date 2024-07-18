Infosys Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 10,235 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 262% compared to the typical volume of 2,831 call options.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE INFY traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,163,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590,649. The firm has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

