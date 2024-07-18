Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Down 6.8% in June

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Infobird Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ IFBD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,960. Infobird has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $236.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18.
Infobird Company Profile
