IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.72

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

IHI Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.10.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. IHI had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that IHI Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

