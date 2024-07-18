IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Up 7.2%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 258,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 309,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $702.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. Research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,229 shares of company stock valued at $47,216. Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

