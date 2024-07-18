IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,959 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.38% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $168,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.63.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $18.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $477.91. 405,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

