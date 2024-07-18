Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Trading Down 4.3%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 16,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 56,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

