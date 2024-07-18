Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 607,200 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 565,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hub Group Trading Down 2.2 %

HUBG traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 302,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,893,000 after purchasing an additional 256,551 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,434,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.



