HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.30

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €80.30 ($87.28) and last traded at €78.60 ($85.43), with a volume of 11774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €80.30 ($87.28).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €78.48 and its 200 day moving average is €72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.39.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

