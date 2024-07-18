Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.02-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion. Hexcel also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.020-2.180 EPS.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $67.96 on Thursday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,706.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Guy C. Hachey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

