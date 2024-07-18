Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 43,965 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $56,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

HES traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $156.56. 1,197,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,687. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $131.61 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.17.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

