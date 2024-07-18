Helical (LON:HLCL) Price Target Increased to GBX 280 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Helical (LON:HLCL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 270 ($3.50) to GBX 280 ($3.63) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helical Price Performance

Helical stock opened at GBX 235 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.50. Helical has a 12-month low of GBX 181 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 281.80 ($3.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The stock has a market cap of £289.90 million, a P/E ratio of -164.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Helical alerts:

Helical Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Helical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -839.16%.

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

Featured Stories

